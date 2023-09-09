Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $178.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.69. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

