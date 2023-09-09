Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 1,032 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.3% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 16,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,648 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $247.35 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $248.87. The company has a market capitalization of $460.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.77.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

