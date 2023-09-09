Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $778,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

