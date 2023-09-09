Missouri Trust & Investment Co Purchases 2,383 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in Blackstone by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 61,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.97.

Blackstone Stock Up 3.0 %

BX opened at $112.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.81 and its 200 day moving average is $91.89. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $112.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.28, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,398,212 shares of company stock worth $224,028,062. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

