Missouri Trust & Investment Co Purchases 24 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% during the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.2% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.08, for a total value of $15,509,556.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,387,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,037,938,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,038,161 shares of company stock valued at $21,108,177,335 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $586.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.23. The company has a market cap of $556.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $587.55.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

