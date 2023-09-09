Missouri Trust & Investment Co Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $147.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.08. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

