Missouri Trust & Investment Co Sells 333 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 30,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 372,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,552,000 after buying an additional 103,560 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.3% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6,291.7% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 511.4% during the first quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 368,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,026,000 after acquiring an additional 308,270 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,735. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

JPM stock opened at $143.85 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.68 and its 200 day moving average is $141.37. The firm has a market cap of $418.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

