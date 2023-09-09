Missouri Trust & Investment Co Sells 462 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,906 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 0.9% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $209,294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 55,264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after buying an additional 22,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.70, for a total transaction of $3,325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,876,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,746,002.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,616,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.70, for a total transaction of $3,325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,876,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,746,002.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,166,195 shares of company stock worth $249,318,692 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $224.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.39 and its 200 day moving average is $204.13. The firm has a market cap of $218.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.