Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,439 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.8% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $20,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,413,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,220,171,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,338,066.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,577,887.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,231 shares of company stock worth $12,468,122 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $297.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. China Renaissance upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

