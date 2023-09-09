Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 375 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 2.9% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $32,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 2.8% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the first quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 5,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU opened at $550.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $500.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $558.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,508.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,225 shares of company stock worth $39,409,161. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.55.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

