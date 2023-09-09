Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 1.4% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,612,331,000 after purchasing an additional 133,973 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after buying an additional 2,011,891 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,028,279,000 after buying an additional 1,254,209 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $97.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $149.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.28.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

