Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 689,159 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,999 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 10.1% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $113,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $178.18 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.72.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

