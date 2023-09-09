Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 1.3% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $126.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.17. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $342.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.72.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

