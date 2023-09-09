Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 2.9% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $32,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 118,345.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Intuit by 220.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,361,000 after purchasing an additional 682,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 140.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after buying an additional 501,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $546.55.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,225 shares of company stock valued at $39,409,161 in the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $550.56 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $558.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $154.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $500.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.