Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $35.48 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,532 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.1% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $35,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.87.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $138.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $143.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,365,829 shares of company stock valued at $49,002,857. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.