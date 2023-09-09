Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $38.95 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,580 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.5% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,059,614,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,170,024,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $137.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $138.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,020 shares of company stock worth $13,551,820 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.94.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

