Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $89.92 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,883 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 8.0% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $89,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $334.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.17. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Redburn Partners decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.68.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

