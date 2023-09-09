Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $9.14 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,788 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Equinix by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after buying an additional 179,023 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Equinix by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 813,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,226,000 after buying an additional 143,222 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 669,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,237,000 after buying an additional 136,567 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Equinix by 28.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after acquiring an additional 133,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Down 0.5 %

EQIX opened at $771.44 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $821.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $782.57 and its 200 day moving average is $741.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.98, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total value of $5,732,493.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,888,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total value of $5,732,493.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,888,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total transaction of $1,580,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,948,102.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,584 shares of company stock worth $8,952,535. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

