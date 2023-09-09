Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.2% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 30,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 303.5% in the 1st quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $160.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.50. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The firm has a market cap of $417.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.65.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

