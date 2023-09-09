Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,494 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,905,317,000 after acquiring an additional 938,849 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,140,977,000 after purchasing an additional 92,075 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,371,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 11,985.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total value of $10,230,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total value of $10,230,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,877 shares of company stock worth $54,326,139 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.91.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $442.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $433.23 and a 200-day moving average of $380.53.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

