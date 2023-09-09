Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,551 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,919 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 3.8% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $42,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,750 shares of company stock worth $15,845,648. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

Visa stock opened at $247.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $248.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.33.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.