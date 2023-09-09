Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,551 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,919 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 3.8% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $42,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,750 shares of company stock worth $15,845,648. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Visa Stock Up 0.1 %
Visa stock opened at $247.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $248.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.33.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.