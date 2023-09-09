Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 375 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 2.3% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $25,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PEP opened at $176.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

