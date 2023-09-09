Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 8,047 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,047 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $122.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.76 and its 200 day moving average is $122.83.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 91.58%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.