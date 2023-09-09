MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Nishkama Capital LLC

Nishkama Capital LLC lessened its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 96.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,161 shares during the quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 493.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,738,000 after buying an additional 763,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,735,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $89,157,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 2,354.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 387,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,249,000 after purchasing an additional 371,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total value of $811,315.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total transaction of $209,898.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,548.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total transaction of $811,315.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,551 shares of company stock worth $33,875,952. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.08.

MongoDB Trading Down 0.1 %

MongoDB stock opened at $377.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $388.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.76. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $439.00.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

