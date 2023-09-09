MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Lifted to Outperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet cut shares of MP Materials from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson cut their price target on MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.14.

MP stock opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $36.67.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MP Materials will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2,064.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,091,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MP Materials by 56.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after buying an additional 1,729,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after buying an additional 1,441,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 925.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,876,000. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

