MYDA Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MYDA Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 2.6% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,877 shares of company stock worth $54,326,139. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $442.80 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $433.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $196.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.91.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

