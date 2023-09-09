MYDA Advisors LLC Buys 30,000 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

MYDA Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSOS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 46,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSOS opened at $8.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

