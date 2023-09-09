MYDA Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum accounts for 2.4% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.82.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 260,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.02 per share, with a total value of $14,869,048.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 224,129,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,779,846,527.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $65.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.76.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.