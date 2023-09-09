MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,469,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,614,000 after acquiring an additional 66,068 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 23.2% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $248,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Karuna Therapeutics

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $2,704,136.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total transaction of $215,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,493.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $2,704,136.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,119 shares of company stock worth $5,777,591 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

KRTX opened at $184.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.29. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.73 and a 52 week high of $259.61.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.76) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. Karuna Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KRTX shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $304.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.15.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

