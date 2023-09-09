MYDA Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Carvana by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,754,000 after buying an additional 5,554,691 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $14,102,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 143.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,667,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 46.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,545 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $57.19.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.65. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Carvana from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Carvana to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Carvana from $7.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

