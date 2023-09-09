MYDA Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $311,102,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $455.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $452.59 and its 200-day moving average is $357.13. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $502.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.08, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 324,536 shares of company stock worth $140,336,278. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

