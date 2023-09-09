MYDA Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,816,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,394,000 after buying an additional 729,359 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,079,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,700,000 after acquiring an additional 304,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,850,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,014,000 after acquiring an additional 247,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE WFC opened at $41.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average of $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on WFC

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.