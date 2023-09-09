MYDA Advisors LLC Sells 16,856 Shares of Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN)

MYDA Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,856 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Thorne HealthTech worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Thorne HealthTech by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Thorne HealthTech by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thorne HealthTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Thorne HealthTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THRN opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $545.67 million, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. Thorne HealthTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Thorne HealthTech ( NASDAQ:THRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Thorne HealthTech had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $72.72 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Thorne HealthTech, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Thorne HealthTech from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thorne HealthTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.20 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Thorne HealthTech in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

