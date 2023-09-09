MYDA Advisors LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MYDA Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.57.

Adobe Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $560.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $523.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.78. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $570.24. The company has a market cap of $255.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

