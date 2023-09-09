Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.09. Nascent Biotech shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 329,478 shares traded.
Nascent Biotech Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.
About Nascent Biotech
Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer.
