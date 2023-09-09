Night Owl Capital Management LLC Makes New $10.21 Million Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Night Owl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $10,209,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 3.6% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.65.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $480.77 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $491.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $445.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.57 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

