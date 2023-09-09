Night Owl Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Night Owl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,606 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 9.9% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,648. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.1 %

Visa stock opened at $247.35 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $248.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.33. The company has a market capitalization of $460.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.