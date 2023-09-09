Nishkama Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Nishkama Capital LLC reduced its position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,651 shares during the quarter. Endeavor Group accounts for about 1.5% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EDR. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 236,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $5,696,971.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,735,491.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 236,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $5,696,971.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,735,491.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Patrick Whitesell sold 56,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $1,370,511.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 72,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,591.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 856,540 shares of company stock worth $20,492,551 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on EDR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of EDR opened at $21.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

