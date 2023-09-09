Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Acquires 2,272 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 1.8% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,663,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,345,068,000 after buying an additional 608,371 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,375,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,713,000 after purchasing an additional 218,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,605 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $114.92 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $118.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.05 and its 200-day moving average is $109.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $120,623.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,218.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,636 shares of company stock worth $762,279. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

