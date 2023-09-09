Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Buys 1,261 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.6% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $658,370,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Waste Management by 194.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 698.7% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 711,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,101,000 after buying an additional 622,026 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $156.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $174.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.01.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

