Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $152.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.71. The company has a market cap of $360.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $1,554,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

