Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,772 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,169,431,000 after purchasing an additional 816,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,027,513 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $882,989,000 after buying an additional 1,054,603 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $38.01 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,500,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,340,065 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

