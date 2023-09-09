Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $430,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $430,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,020 shares of company stock worth $13,551,820. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

Alphabet stock opened at $136.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.89. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $138.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

