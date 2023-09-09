Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.2% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 281.0% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 2,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,253,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $722,393,000 after purchasing an additional 26,210 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 78.5% during the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $518.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $200.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $540.81 and a 200 day moving average of $542.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,590,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

