Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $14,787,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $153.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.18 and a 52-week high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Argus downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.