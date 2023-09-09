Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Raises Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,863 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 7.0% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Night Owl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 122,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 718.9% during the first quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 102,147 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,449,000 after purchasing an additional 89,674 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in Microsoft by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 767,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $221,331,000 after buying an additional 264,785 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Microsoft by 341.8% in the 1st quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 279,200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,424,556,000 after buying an additional 216,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 110,873 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,965,000 after buying an additional 74,002 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Redburn Partners decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSFT

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $334.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.17. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.