Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 421 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.1 %

HD opened at $328.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $328.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $324.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.