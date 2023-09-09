North Reef Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

North Reef Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 712,438 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 387,889 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for 3.6% of North Reef Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. North Reef Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $32,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 81,728 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $44.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BK. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

