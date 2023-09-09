North Reef Capital Management LP Trims Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

North Reef Capital Management LP lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199,569 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 1.8% of North Reef Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. North Reef Capital Management LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $16,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521,176 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $644,436,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716,555 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.67. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

