Numerai GP LLC Acquires Shares of 8,571 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,571 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,000. Paycom Software accounts for approximately 0.9% of Numerai GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $251,551,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 350.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. William Blair started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.53.

PAYC opened at $284.31 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.11 and a 12 month high of $375.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $315.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.22). Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $401.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

